Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday presided over a meeting of a committee of Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited (HPBDPIL) and directed the officials to float the tender for the proposed facility.

The tender will be floated for the project with necessary changes for site development, boundary wall, internal roads as per the decision taken in the fifth meeting of committee.

The minister also directed all the stakeholder departments to speed up the work so that this mega project could be completed timely.

He also directed the project management consultancy firm to prepare the parameters of technical utilities and to float the remaining tenders of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) common effluent treatment plant facility, boiler steam generation & distribution system and solid waste management plant before March 8.

Chauhan also reviewed the actions taken on key decisions in the fifth meeting of the committee.

During the meeting, it was also decided to onboard NIPER Mohali as a technical partner for Bulk Drug Park project and an agreement to be signed with this agency. NIPER will provide technical support for setting up of a centre of excellence, for which in-principal approval has been accorded.

