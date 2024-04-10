New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Cybersecurity services company Terraeagle Technologies on Wednesday said it has expanded operations in Australian and New Zealand to work closely with local partners to deliver high-end cybersecurity services.

The company already has operations across India, Bahrain, and the USA.

A NASSCOM member, Terraeagle is the only cybersecurity firm that is a part of the delegation to set up an office at the Sydney Startup Hub.

