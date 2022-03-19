Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI) A doctor died after accidentally falling into the open lift of a hotel here on Friday night, police said.
Also Read | Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2022 Result Live: Know Prize Money and Other Details; Check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners’ List Here.
The lift was not fixed and it had no access point except at the bottom and at a top floor, they said on Saturday.
Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details.
The doctor, who was staying in the hotel, appears to have entered into it assuming it to be a normal lift, they said.
A case on charges of causing death by negligence was booked against the hotel management, they added.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)