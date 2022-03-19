Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI) A doctor died after accidentally falling into the open lift of a hotel here on Friday night, police said.

The lift was not fixed and it had no access point except at the bottom and at a top floor, they said on Saturday.

The doctor, who was staying in the hotel, appears to have entered into it assuming it to be a normal lift, they said.

A case on charges of causing death by negligence was booked against the hotel management, they added.

