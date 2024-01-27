Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) The newly-elected MLCs in Governor quota M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan on Saturday paid a courtesy visit on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan met Reddy at the Secretariat, an official release said.

While Kodandaram was an academician who worked as a professor in the Osmania University, Amer Ali Khan is a senior journalist who covered a wide range of areas.

