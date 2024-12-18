New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Two decades after she won the Booker Prize for her seminal work "The Inheritance of Loss", author Kiran Desai is returning with a highly anticipated new novel next September, publisher Penguin Random House (PRH) announced on Wednesday.

"The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny", to be published under Penguin's 'Hamish Hamilton' imprint, is described as a "sweeping tale of two Indians in the United States navigating the many forces that shape their lives: country, class, race, history and the complicated bonds that link one generation to the next".

"Using the comic lens of an endlessly unresolved romance between two modern Indians, 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' examines Western and Eastern notions and manifestations of love and solitude as they play out across the geographical and emotional terrain of today's globalised world. I think only a novel can get at the raw truth regarding what people are privately thinking and negotiating," Desai said in a statement.

The India-born author, who emigrated to the US when she was 16, is the daughter of well-known novelist Anita Desai. Kiran Desai is the author of bestselling novels, "Hullabaloo in the Guava Orchard" and "The Inheritance of Loss", which won both the Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

A love story, a family saga and a rich novel of ideas, "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny" is touted to be the most ambitious and accomplished work yet by the award-winning author.

"'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny' dazzles with its ambition — intimate in its details, epic in its reach. Balancing critique with compassion and sentiment with intellect, it slices through the polite facades of privilege to expose the weight of familial love, the violence of class and the ache of displacement.

"At the same time, it is sharp, funny, tragic and endlessly surprising. Desai makes it look effortless, but this is a monumental achievement, and we are so proud to bring it home," added Manasi Subramaniam, Editor-in-Chief and Vice-President, Penguin Press at Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

