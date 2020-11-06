Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Integrated travel services company Thomas Cook India and its group firm SOTC Travel on Friday announced the first physical holiday roadshows since the lockdown.

The series of customer-centric roadshows in association with Accor and Marriott hotels will be held on Sunday across key source markets - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur and Baroda, the travel firm said in a statement.

Thomas Cook India's Freedom Month Celebrations and SOTC's Freedom Month Carnival have been designed to incorporate the reassurance of an in-person holiday booking experience within easy access, coupled with the hygiene-safety protocols of Accor and Marriott venues.

The companies holiday experts will be present to guide and assist customers with important elements, including health and safety protocols, among others - aimed at bringing back customer confidence in travelling during the COVID era.

"To assist our customers' plan their perfect holiday and guide them through the new and updated travel protocols, we have simplified the booking process by bringing our Freedom Month Celebrations right to our customers' doorstep.

"Held at Accor and Marriott hotels across India, we intended to provide Indians with a safe and smooth holiday booking experience and the assistance of our holiday experts, while availing of great offer," Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) said.

To further assist customers, the travel companies have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation across India, he added.

