Thane, May 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing a physically challenged woman running a government-allotted stall in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, an official said.

He said the 49-year-old complainant, affected by polio, is the president of the Thane district unit of the Prahar Divyanga Kranti Sanghatana and manages a stall allotted to her by the state government as part of its disability welfare initiative.

The complainant has alleged that one of the accused, Ramdas Khot, approached her stall on March 15, hurled abuses in foul language, and issued threats, warning her to sever ties with the Prahar Divyanga Kranti Sanghatana, the official said.

She also alleged that Khot threatened that his associates, Krishna Shinde and Rizvan Sayyed, would come to her residence and physically assault her, he said.

The matter is being probed, and no arrests have been made, he added.

