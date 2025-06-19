Noida, Jun 19 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Thursday.

Inspector DP Shukla, in charge of Sector 20 police station, said on Wednesday a man filed a complaint alleging that on June 1 three men kidnapped his daughter from his home, took her to a deserted place and sexually assaulted her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident when she came back home. Following this, Anil, Vikram and Hari were arrested, he said.

The officer said that the girl has been medically examined and her statement is being recorded in the court.

