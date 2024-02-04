Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Three people were detained with Rs 58.32 lakh in cash from Muzaffarnagar railway station here on Sunday. It is suspected that the money was meant to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, police have started conducting checks against illegal money.

In this connection, cash worth Rs 58.32 lakh was recovered from three men from the Muzaffarnagar railway station. They were detained, he said.

The case has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further action, Prajapat said.

