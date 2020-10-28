New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday said three independent directors -- Keki Dadiseth, R.A.Mashelkar and Goverdhan Mehta -- have stepped down from the board of the company.

"The company, being cognizant of the imminent maximum tenure guidelines, and to ensure continued smooth functioning of the Board, has had discussions relating to succession planning for the Independent Directors," Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Achieves Over 5.3 Million Concurrent Users: Report.

It is in this regard that three independent directors of the Board, Keki Dadiseth, R. A. Mashelkar and Govardhan Mehta have tendered their resignations as independent directors with effect from the close of business hours on October 28, 2020, it added.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises closed at Rs 1,282.05 on BSE, down 1.30 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read | France Anti-Islam Row: France Faces Worldwide Criticism on President Emmanuel Macron’s Plan to Defend ‘France's Secular Values’ Against the ‘Islamist Radicalism’; Here Is What the World Leaders Said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)