Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Jul 20 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and five injured in a multi-vehicle collision in this district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened when a lorry coming from Hosur to Krishnagiri hit another truck in front. This created a chain of events, with nearly 10 vehicles, including a government bus, two cars and as many two-wheelers, colliding with each other.

Three persons were killed on the spot and one of the cars was severely damaged.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

Traffic movement suffered for a while due to the incident but officials later cleared the queued up vehicles.

District Collector C Dinesh Kumar and SP P Thangadurai rushed to the spot and expedited the rescue and relief work.

