Etah (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and one was injured when they were run over by a speeding tractor-trolley on Monday evening here, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place, when the labourers were returning home after a day's work.

Also Read | Makeup Training for Male Cadets in Japan: Japanese Police Academy Introduces Makeup Application for Grooming and Confidence.

A speeding tractor-trolley crushed the labourers walking on the roadside. Passersby immediately informed the police and ambulance. The police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared three labourers dead, while one of them was seriously injured and referred to another hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ashu (17), Gulshan (18) and Geetam (26), police said, and added that the injured labourer has been identified as Krishna (26), who is undergoing treatment.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

SO of Nayagaon police station Ritesh Thakur said that the tractor has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, the SO said, and added that efforts are on to nab the tractor driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)