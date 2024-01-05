Itanagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's ginger, locally known as Adi Kekir, handmade carpets and Wancho wooden craft have secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced.

A geographical indication or GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

"Delighted to share that Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet and Wancho Wooden Craft have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Truly an acknowledgement of the rich cultural heritage and skilled craftsmanship of our state. Let's celebrate and promote our unique traditions," he said here on Thursday.

Adi kekir is a variety of ginger produced in East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.It is known for its taste and size.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The handmade carpets made by Tibetan refugees, who live in various parts of the state, are known for their typical designs, motifs and textures.

Wancho wooden craft items are unique as they feature tobacco pipes with head-shaped bowls and drinking mugs showing warriors carrying heads.

The artisans also make sculptures of Lord Buddha, animals and dolls.

So far, six products from Arunachal Pradesh have received the GI certification.

Earlier, Yak Churpi -- cheese prepared from the milk of Arunachali yak, Khamti rice -- a variety of sticky rice produced in Namsai district, and Tangsa textile of Changlang district, received the GI tag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)