New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Three suspects were injured in a shootout as Delhi Police foiled a robbery bid near Khera Khurd village in Outer North district, officials said on Saturday.

A police team was patrolling the area when it received information about suspicious activities near a godown, an officer said.

"On reaching the spot, they saw 8-9 people loading sacks of PVC resin onto a truck. When police approached them, the suspects attempted to flee, while one of them fired at the officers," he said.

Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds as police returned the fire. Five suspects were arrested from the spot, while three managed to escape, the officer said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding suspects, he added.

