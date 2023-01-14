Wayanad, Jan 14 (PTI) The Forest Department officials on Saturday captured a tiger which was suspected to have attacked and killed a farmer at Mananthavady near here two days ago.

The team found the big cat in a plantain farm based on information provided by the locals and tranquilized the animal after hours long effort, a senior forest official said.

"The animal was tranquilized from a place near Kalpetta. It has been shifted to Bathery government animal care hospital to monitor its health," the official told PTI.

He said the tiger is around 10-years-old.

When asked whether it was the same animal that has attacked the 50-year-old famer Thomas on January 12, the official said the pug marks and the behaviour matches.

"We have examined the pug marks which matched. The tiger which attacked the farmer was found near plantain farms and paddy fields. This tiger was also found from the same circumstances," the official said.

The State government had earlier assured compensation and a job for the family of the deceased farmer.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran had said that this was the sixth death since 2015 indicating that the wildlife presence in the forests of Kerala has increased.

He had also said that the government will conduct a scientific study into the carrying capacity of wildlife in the forest.

Thomas, who was attacked by the tiger was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Kalpetta for better medical care, but succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.

Villagers alleged that the big cat had been lurking around the thickly populated village for quite some time, creating panic among the local residents.

