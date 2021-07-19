Udhagamandalam, July 19: A 49-year old man was killed by a tiger in an area in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, forest department officials said on Monday.

The body was noticed by forest staff this afternoon. The deceased was identified as Kunjikrishnan, a resident of Muduguli village. Tiger Kills Man in Kalagarh Area of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

Senior forest officials and a veterinarian visited the spot and preliminary investigations he died after he was attacked by the tiger, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)