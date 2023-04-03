Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday placed under "compulsory wait," the Superintendent of Police of Tirunelveli, days after a controversy erupted over alleged custodial torture involving a subordinate officer.

"P Saravanan IPS is placed under compulsory wait at the office of DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force)," a Home department order said.

Dr L Balaji Saravanan, SP, Thoothukudi, will hold additional full charge of Tirunelveli, it added.

Last week, Chief Minister M K Stalin had ordered for the suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh, accused of custodial torture.

Singh, then serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Ambasamudram police sub-division in Tirunelveli district, had allegedly damaged the teeth of some men brought in for questioning.

