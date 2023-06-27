Kolkata Jun 27 (PTI) Titagarh Railsystems Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited for designing and manufacturing 72 standard gauge cars for Surat Metro Rail.

The order value is about Rs 857 crore.

Execution of the contract would start 76 weeks after signing of the contract and is scheduled to be completed in 132 weeks thereafter, the company informed the bourses.

The Surat Metro Rail project consists of two corridors that span a total of 40.45 kilometres and have a total of 38 stations.

The estimated cost of the Surat Metro Rail project is Rs 12,020 crore.

