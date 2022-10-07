New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Shares of Titan Company on Friday climbed over 5 per cent after the company said its overall sales grew 18 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter.

The shares jumped 5.27 per cent to settle at Rs 2,730.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.80 per cent to Rs 2,744.30.

On the NSE, it climbed 5.29 per cent to end at Rs 2,730.20 apiece.

It was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

The company, which operates in the segments as Jewellery, Watches & Wearables, and EyeCare has witnessed "healthy double-digit growth across most businesses," according to a quarterly update.

Titan added 105 stores in its retail network in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

"The company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18 per cent YoY," Titan said.

About the outlook for the festive season, the company said it continues to be "optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment" across categories.

During the September quarter, Titan's jewellery division, which contributes around 85 per cent of its revenue, grew "18 per cent YoY on a high base of Q2FY22 that had elements of pent-up demand and spillover purchases of a Covid-disrupted Q1 FY22".

