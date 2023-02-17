New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it has inked a pact with the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) to create awareness and promote the use of ethanol as a sustainable biofuel in India.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange, TKM and ISMA aim to accelerate the adoption of ethanol as an indigenous alternate clean fuel, thereby contributing to the nation's goal to lower its dependence on fossil fuels as well as its carbon footprints.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Two Students Attempt Suicide in Dindigul After Being Subjected to Caste Slurs; School Teacher Booked.

"The company is continuously studying various advanced powertrains that promote green technologies as well as energy self-reliance," TKM senior vice president & chief communication officer Sudeep S Dalvi said in a statement.

ISMA president Aditya Jhunjhunwala said ethanol is a vital part of India's energy mix, and with this joint effort, both the entities are hopeful to contribute better to the larger goal of achieving self-reliance in energy.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Fishermen Attacked, Robbed by Unidentified Men in Midsea Near Point Calimere.

The government has been actively promoting the use of ethanol as a biofuel and has set an ambitious target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in gasoline by 2025.

By 2025–2026, it is expected that 86 million barrels of gasoline will be replaced by 20 per cent ethanol, saving India Rs 30,000 crore in foreign exchange and reducing carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)