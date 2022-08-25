Erode (TN), Aug 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday unveiled an eight feet high life-size bronze statue of DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi at Kallipatti village, 8 km from Gobichettipalayam.

The CM also inaugurated a library near the statue and distributed one lakh saplings to school children.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said, "I am unveiling the statue as a sincere volunteer of the DMK and not as the son of Karunanidhi. This is the third bronze statue in Erode district unveiled by me within four years."

He assured that he will fulfil all his promises made earlier.

The Chief Minister, who is in Erode, will attend a government function at Saralai near Perundurai on Friday and inaugurate 135 completed schemes at a cost of Rs 261.57 crore.

He will also lay the foundation at the same programme for 1,761 schemes worth Rs 185.70 crore and would distribute Rs 167.50 crore worth welfare schemes to 63,858 people on the occasion.

