Chennai Sept 4 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the death of seven women in an explosion at a fireworks factory at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district in the state on Friday.

Purohit said he was grieved to hear about the explosion that caused the death of seven people and injured others.

I offer my deep condolences to the families of those who are mourning the loss of their near and dear ones. I join the people of Tamil Nadu in praying for the early and complete recovery of the injured admitted in hospitals, he said, according to a communique from the Raj Bhavan.

The factory owner Gandhimathi and eight other women were allegedly involved in making country firecrackers at the unit in Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil when a sudden explosion ripped through the structure, police said.

