Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is poised to evolve into a global FinTech hub as financial technology firms have the potential of becoming major employment generators in the state, a top official of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau said here on Friday.

Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in the financial sector with Chennai being at the forefront of severe financial innovations and initiatives, Managing Director and CEO of TNIGEPB, Pooja Kulkarni said at the FinTech Festival India 2021-22.

"With four well-established pillars for FinTech ecosystem -- Domain Knowledge in Finance, Data Analytics and Information Technology, Infrastructure and Diversified and Inclusive Markets, Tamil Nadu is poised to evolve into a Global FinTech Hub", she said at the Chennai Micro Experience of FinTech Festival India.

Kulkarni said Guidance Tamil Nadu was committed to extending its support which includes creating a single window channel, facilitate domestic and foreign investments, promote an enabling environment for FinTechs and startups to flourish in the state.

FinTech festival is organised by Constellar Exhibitions (a subsidiary of TEMASEK and Singapore Press Holdings which organises Singapore FinTech Festival) and supported by Niti Aayog.

PrimeInvestor.in co-founder Srikanth Meenakshi said, "India has among the most advanced FinTech industry in the world. And this FinTech Festival is an opportunity both to celebrate the domestic ecosystem as well as to shape its future..."

