New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday virtually inaugurated the 'Silver Jubilee Building' of ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research in Puttur city of the Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. In his inaugural address, Tomar stressed on the need to enhance the production and productivity of cashew crop by increasing the area under cashew cultivation, an official statement said. Tomar also said there is a need to set a goal to bridge the gap between production and consumption of cashew nut in the country along with working on ways to enhance the exports.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Price To Start at Rs 66,999: Report.

Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje emphasised on providing prompt solutions to the particular problems faced by cashew farmers.

"More productive cashew crops should be developed by carrying out extensive research...," she said.

Also Read | YouTube Likely To Get Dedicated Podcasts Homepage Soon: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)