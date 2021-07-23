New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said it is too early to assess the impact of delayed monsoon on kharif crops as sowing is still underway.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), southwest monsoon rainfall as whole is less by 5 per cent of the normal rainfall during the period till July 21, Tomar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"It is too early to make an assessment of production of kharif crops since sowing is still continuing as sufficient window is still available," he said.

The monsoon had set in over Kerala on June 3 against the normal arrival time of June 1, he added.

