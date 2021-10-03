New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Torrent Gas Ltd on Sunday said it has commenced supply of natural gas to domestic households and industries in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur town.

The state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Phase 1 of the city gas distribution (CGD) network in Gorakhpur, the firm said in a statement.

"As part of the event, the CM inaugurated the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to the first set of 100 domestic connections and one industrial connection.

"He also dedicated the city gate station (CGS) and eight CNG stations of Torrent Gas, taking the total number of Torrent's operational CNG stations in Gorakhpur GA (geographical area) to 18," it said.

Torrent Gas, the CGD utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 21,000 crore, has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to establish and operate the CGD network and provide compressed natural gas (CNG) and PNG in 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur.

Domestic PNG is reasonably priced and brings savings of up to 43 per cent as compared to LPG. It is a paradigm of convenience for households due to multiple advantages such as reliability of supply, no requirement of storage space, no need for advance bookings or fear of dry-outs. For industries, it is not only convenient and economical but also has a lower carbon footprint as compared to other fossil fuels, and is eco-friendly.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said, "Availability of PNG will bring great relief to the people of Gorakhpur in general and housewives in particular due to the convenience and significant savings it offers. Availability of natural gas is likely to attract more industries in Gorakhpur bringing in new opportunities and development in the region."

Jinal Mehta, director of Torrent Gas, said, "Torrent Gas with presence in 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh is committed to the overall development of the state and has planned an investment of Rs 3,300 crore by FY26. Out of this, almost Rs 1,800 crore will be spent in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur."

Through this investment, Torrent intends to connect over 8.25 lakh residences in UP with PNG supply and set up over 225 CNG stations in UP over the coming years. HRS hrs

