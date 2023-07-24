New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Torrent Power on Monday announced its foray into the electric mobility infrastructure sector, unveiling its four EV charging stations in Ahmedabad.

The initial set of 4 EV charging stations has been set up in Ahmedabad and 2 more are likely to be launched in Surat soon.

The company has collaborated with SIEMENS for developing the EV charging network.

Torrent Power, with a turnover of Rs 25,694 crore, is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 37,500 crore.PTI KKS KKS

