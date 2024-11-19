New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) French energy giant TotalEnergies and state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) signed a cooperation agreement to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns at the Indian firm's sites.

The two will use TotalEnergies' pioneer AUSEA technology, the French firm said in a statement.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

OIL recently joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28, co-chaired by TotalEnergies' CEO.

The OGDC's ambition is to work towards net-zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030. Moreover, OGDC members are committed to measuring and publicly reporting progress.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

"In line with the OGDC's principle of sharing good practices, TotalEnergies makes this technology available to other operators among the signatories, as an effective and recognized tool to detect, measure and eventually abate methane emissions on their own assets," the statement said.

Mounted on a drone, the AUSEA gas analyzer, developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, while at the same time identifying their source.

This technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement compared to traditional techniques. By allowing access to hard-to-reach emission points, on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and onshore, AUSEA is reputed as one of the most accurate technologies in the industry.

"We are delighted that OIL has joined the growing list of national companies we are collaborating with by making our AUSEA technology available. This is a clear demonstration that the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter launched at COP28 has gained momentum, thanks to the promotion of industrial best practices.

“Today, AUSEA performs campaigns on every continent and contributes to the OGDC signatories' ambition to aim at near-zero upstream methane emissions by 2030," said Patrick Pouyanné Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Commenting on the pact, Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director of OIL, said, "By joining our peers in the OGDC, OIL reiterates India's commitment to the global community, while underscoring OIL's dedication to reducing emissions. OIL is pleased to be collaborating with TotalEnergies, an industry pioneer in methane emissions detection and measurements".

OIL, India's second biggest state-owned oil and gas exploration and production firm, has operating acreage of more than 62,000 square kilometres spread over areas in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and offshore areas in Andaman, Kerala-Konkan & KG shallow waters.

Its net zero commitment encompasses a range of initiatives, including achieving zero gas flaring, adopting cleaner energy sources, investing in renewable energy projects and implementing advanced technologies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)