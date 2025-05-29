Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said the Pahalgam terror attack was a setback for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, but expressed hope that the situation would improve and the sector would be back on track.

"This indeed is a setback, but we as a community have to come together to fight these challenges," the Mirwaiz told reporters here.

He said there is no doubt that the situation in Kashmir became difficult after the Pahalgam attack.

"But, I want to appeal to the people whether they are hoteliers or taxiwallas or others that have faith in God, trust him and work hard. We hope the situation will improve and become better," he said.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said there was no need to worry as Kashmir has witnessed "much worse situation than this" in the past.

"In 1990s, there was curfew, hartals for months together. Now, the situation has improved a lot in that context and opportunities for the people have increased. So, people should not lose hope," he added.

While the Mirwaiz said the government should lend its help by way of packages etc, he asked the local population to show courage and stand together.

