New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) American private equity giant TPG on Thursday sold shares of Onesource Specialty Pharma for nearly Rs 139 crore through an open market transaction.

TPG through its affiliate Medella Holdings Pte offloaded 8.84 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.77 per cent stake in Onesource Specialty, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,568.04 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 138.65 crore.

Details of the buyers of Bengaluru-based Onesource Specialty shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

TPG is a leading global alternative asset manager with assets under management worth USD 251 billion.

On Thursday, shares of Onesource Specialty dipped 0.49 per cent to close at Rs 1591.20 per piece on the BSE.

