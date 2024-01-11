New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Tata Power's arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) plans to invest Rs 70,000 crore for the development of 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects in Gujarat.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in this regard at the ongoing 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar.

These projects would generate 3,000 job opportunities, the company said in a statement.

"The 10,000 MW renewable energy power projects comprise solar, wind, hybrid, Round The Clock (RTC), peak, and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), covering an extensive 50,000-acre of encumbrance-free government land," it said.

