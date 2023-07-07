Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 7 (PTI) A power distribution company in Odisha organised a digital literacy campaign across all its licence areas of operations to enhance digital literacy among rural people, an official said.

TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha government for power distribution in Southern Odisha, through this campaign, tried to provide the necessary exposure to rural communities and trained 2,500 women Self Help Groups (WSHs) under this campaign.

Through this campaign, TPSODL reached over 10 lakh individuals (covering nearly 1,000 gram panchayats) and sensitized them the benefits of digital exposure, online payment options, digital incentives, accessing government schemes, and educational content through inter-personal interactions along with village and block-level group meetings.

These campaign covered districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Kandhamal, and Boudh, the company said in a statement.

To further ensure maximum outreach in some of the most interior locations, TPSODL officials, in collaboration with NGO partners, are conducting door-to-door campaigns to train rural youth, college-going girls, Women Self Help Group (SHG) members, panchayati raj representatives, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers on various aspects of digital literacy.

"We are proud to empower over 2,500 Women Self Help Group members through our digital literacy campaign. By extending digital learning opportunities to these beneficiaries, we aim to bridge the digital divide and enable them to harness the full potential of the digital world," Amit Garg, Chief Executive Officer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd, said.

