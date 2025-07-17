Ballia (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman trainee at the District Institute of Education and Training school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia allegedly died by suicide after being reprimanded by her family over her relationship with a man, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in the school building located in Pakwainar under Rasra police station limits. The trainee, identified as Priya Giri, used a 'dupatta' to hang herself.

Upon receiving the information, a police team and forensic experts reached the spot and took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem, Jha said.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site and is currently being examined. Further legal action will be taken based on a detailed investigation, forensic evidence, postmortem findings, and the family's written complaint, the officer added.

According to police officials, the woman was in a relationship with a man from the Rasra area. Her family had recently reprimanded her over the matter, which allegedly led her to take the extreme step.

