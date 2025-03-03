New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Monday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 350 crore for supply of transformers.

The delivery of transformers has to be done by next financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company said it received an order worth Rs 278 crore for supply of transformers from Adani Group.

Besides, a similar order worth Rs 78 crore came from Al Sabha Group, Iraq and Powerlink Queensland, Australia, it added.

