Mumbai, March 3: Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to announce the Shillong Teer results for today, March 3, 2025. The results for various games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be available online after the games are concluded. Players who participated in these archery-based lottery games can check their winning numbers through websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer result chart will also be posted below, providing the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 of today’s games. Shillong Teer is a popular traditional game in Meghalaya, organised by KHASA, where participants place bets on numbers from 0 to 99. The results are determined by the number of arrows that hit the target, and winners are based on the last two digits of the total hits. Today’s Shillong Teer results will be announced shortly after the games at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 03, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer result for March 3, 2025, including the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, participants can visit trusted websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are typically announced shortly after the games conclude, with the Shillong Teer Result Chart providing the detailed numbers for both rounds. Make sure to check for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on these platforms for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Results are generally announced in the afternoon, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below for further details. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal? Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Meghalaya's Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game, played six days a week (Monday to Saturday) at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game involves participants placing bets on numbers from 0 to 99. In each game, archers shoot arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target in two rounds. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, and the second round takes place in the afternoon. Shillong Teer is legal in Meghalaya, as it operates under state-regulated rules for lottery and gaming.

