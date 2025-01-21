Etawah (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 22-wheeler truck hung precariously over the edge of the Chambal River Bridge after breaking through the railing while trying to avoid a collision with a car on the Etawah-Gwalior Highway due to dense fog.

The driver and helper, who were trapped inside the truck's cabin, climbed out and jumped to safety onto the road. The accident disrupted traffic on the bridge, Badpura Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Shankar said.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

The incident occurred around 7 am near the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh border in the Badpura police station area, according to officials.

The SHO said, "Due to low visibility caused by heavy fog, a car suddenly appeared in front of the truck. In an attempt to avoid hitting the car, the driver steered the truck sharply, causing it to crash through the railing and dangle off the bridge."

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

The truck was heading toward Etawah from the Bhind district, he said.

The driver and helper, who were trapped inside the truck's cabin, climbed out and jumped to safety onto the road. The accident disrupted traffic on the bridge, the SHO said.

After receiving the information, personnel from the PNC toll and police arrived at the scene. With the help of a crane and a challenging rescue operation, the dangling truck was removed, and traffic on the Etawah-Gwalior Highway was restored, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)