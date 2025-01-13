New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Full truckload aggregator firm TrucksUp on Monday announced the appointment of Man Singh Jhajhria as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jhajhria has more than two decades of experience in the logistics, supply chain and business development sectors delivering strong business achievement, the Gurugram-based firm said in a statement.

Also Read | EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here's All You Need To Know.

The company said he has an excellent track record of strategic planning, technology-driven operations, team leadership, driving innovation, and building strong brand equity for India's most prominent organisations.

In his new role as COO, Jhajhria will work closely with the team to drive business growth and value creation across TrucksUp operating segments and to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for customers' needs.

Also Read | What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

He will oversee the long-term business goal and focus on implementing company strategies into daily operations to meet objectives.

He joins TrucksUp at an exciting time when the company is accelerating its efforts towards strengthening itself as a trusted and preferred FTL aggregator brand across all geographies.

On his appointment, Jhajhria said, "Looking ahead in my new role, I aim to bring the same level of dedication, innovation, and leadership to drive growth and achieve strategic objectives. This opportunity reaffirms my commitment to leveraging my expertise in transforming challenges into opportunities and contributing meaningfully to the industry."

Prior to TrucksUp, Jhajhria had a successful and robust stint with Patanjali Parivahan Pvt Ltd as the company's CEO.

He has formerly worked with leading organisations like Reliance Jio Infocomm and Gati Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)