New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Truecaller on Wednesday said it has named Hemant Arora as Vice President of its global ad sales business.

The communications platform said the appointment aims to further strengthen the company's position in the ads business and double its largest revenue stream, redefining its global ad sales strategy.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"With over 25 years of expertise in driving high-growth revenue strategies and managing global operations, Hemant has consistently delivered transformative results for top-tier media and technology companies such as TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media and Discovery Networks South Asia," the company said in a release announcing the latest appointment.

The company is looking to expand its ad sales portfolio, deliver cutting-edge solutions, and deepen its footprint in global markets.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Announcement in Budget 2025-26? What Central Government Employees Are Expecting From Nirmala Sitharaman.

"His appointment will further strengthen our vision to revolutionise how brands connect with consumers and unlock the full potential of our platform for advertisers across the globe," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Executive Officer of Truecaller, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)