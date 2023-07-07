Jamshedpur, Jul 7 (PTI) Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) on Friday inked an MoU with Jyotir Gamya to implement a two-year-long project to identify and train persons with visual impairments on the use of assistive technology.

Jyotir Gamya programme is designed to recognise the importance of assistive technology-provide solutions not only to make persons with visual impairments independent in reading and writing but enable them to independently perform several activities online such as operating their bank accounts and performing bank transactions on their own.

Sourav Roy, CEO, of TSF, during the MoU signing, said, "Sabal has been quietly building a platform which brings together communities, civil society, companies, and public systems to stand by persons with disabilities in a quest for dignity and ability. It works with more than 10,000 people every year prioritising those who remain vulnerable even within the current discourse on disability.

"We believe that programmes like Jyotir Gamya with able partners like Saksham and IIT Delhi have shared ethos with Sabal, and we are excited at the possibilities that this collaboration may open for the many."

The objective of this project is to create a network of Visually Impaired and Print disabled who have been made aware of and trained on the use of assistive technology and its solutions and who would continue to spread awareness and use of the same in the community and expand the network of users through peer engagement. The project aims to help 1,258 visually impaired persons by the end of two years.

The MoU was signed between Dr Dipendra Manocha, founder Saksham and Rajiv Raturi, Strategic Advisor Saksham, Sourav Roy, CEO of TSF and Captain Amitabh, Head of Skill Development, TSF.

