Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Television advertising volumes have increased by nearly a fourth in January to 133 million seconds when compared to 108 million seconds in the year-ago period, even as pandemic-related impact continued in some pockets, data showed on Thursday.

Interestingly, the data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) showed an 18 per cent growth in advertising volumes in the news genre to 38 million seconds despite the body stopping publishing of audience measurement data.

Details on pricing power available with the TV channels were not available. It can be noted that the pandemic led to a drop in economic activity which impacted advertising deeply.

Midway through the pandemic, the city police began investigating the alleged false TRPs case and also arrested a former CEO of BARC which led to the agency temporarily suspending the practice of publishing viewership data.

The highest growth was in the kids genre at 35 per cent to 4.3 million seconds, followed by 31 per cent in the music genre to 16 million seconds, the data shared by BARC said.

General entertainment channels, the biggest consumption category, saw a 23 per cent increase in ad volumes at 36 million seconds during January 2021, the data showed.

Channels under the movies genre saw a 28 per cent increase in ad volumes at 31 million seconds as against 24 million seconds in the year-ago period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)