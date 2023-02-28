Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor has registered an overall sale of five million units of its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache series in domestic and overseas markets.

Launched in 2005, the city-headquartered company has strong presence in over 60 plus countries with TVS Apache series becoming one of the fastest growing brands globally.

".. the TVS Apache series has seen multiple upgrades over the years with the inclusion of segment first and exciting features like Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, dual channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper clutch..", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commenting on touching the five million global sales mark, TVS Motor Company, Head-Business-Premium Vimal Sumbly said, "we are thrilled to reach this global milestone and express our gratitude to all the Apacheans worldwide for this achievement.

TVS Apache has come a long way from just a motorcycle to an entire premium experience which is evident from our wide range of products and initiatives surrounding it including merchandise, rapidly growing Apache Owners Group, Apache Racing Experience, TVS One Make Championship and marquee rides," he said.

TVS Apache series has been setting new benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment with its best-in-class performance, technology and style, the company said.

TVS Apache series is offered in two categories -- naked and super sport. The Racing Throttle Response (RTR) series comprises Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 2004V in the naked motorcycles category.

In the Super Sports category, the company made its foray in 2017 with the launch of Apache RR 310 (Race Replica). In 2021, the company also introduced 'built to order' platform for the Apache RR310. TVS Motor recorded a 3 per cent growth on its sales in the domestic market by selling 2,75,115 units in January. The company had sold 2,66,788 units in the same month of last year.

