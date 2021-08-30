Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) An Army jawan attacked colleagues with a knife at Barkakana junction of East Central Railway (ECR) while boarding New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in which two jawans were injured, according to an RPF official on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night after a heated argument between the jawan and his colleagues, the RPF officer-in-charge of Barkakana said.

The injured jawans were handed over to Army officials of Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) in Ramgarh after they were provided first aid treatment at the railway hospital, the RPF official said.

Deputy commandant, RPF, said that 15 jawans of Sikh Regimental Centre in Ramgarh had arrived at Barkakana junction for boarding New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express and one of them attacked two of his colleagues with a knife and injured them.

Both were rushed to the railway hospital and were handed over to Army officials after first aid treatment.

Mangal Oraon, officer-in-charge of GRP said that the jawan after attacking his two colleagues with a knife had boarded Rajdhani Express. He was detained at Garhwa junction and handed over to officers of Sikh Regimental Centre.

