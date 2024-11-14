Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) The eighth edition of the Military Literature Festival will be held on November 30 and December 1, with the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War triumph being the historical military theme.

The festival will open to a tribute to the Kargil War martyrs through a wreath-laying ceremony at the Regional War Memorial on November 17 by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, according to a statement.

A "Bravehearts Ride" motorcycle rally carrying the message of courage, sacrifice and patriotism will also be organised.

The main event will be held on November 30 and December 1.

Panel discussions on topics of strategic, military and historic interest featuring top thinkers, writers, authors and analysts will be organised, the statement said.

The Military Literature Festival will showcase technology, youth power and the positive energy of sports and deliver a message of physical wellbeing and against drugs, crime and terrorism, it added.

