Kohima, Mar 1 (PTI) The two-day 'Nagaland CineFest 2025' on the theme "Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds" concluded on Saturday with the screening of three films.

Marking the concluding day, two films from Manipur – 'The Untiring Woman' directed by Maibam Amarjeet Singh and 'Andro Dreams' by Meena Longjam and a film from Nagaland – 'Yong', directed by Tiakumzuk Aier were screened.

Also Read | Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 Apprentice Posts at bankofindia.co.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

The participants, mostly local filmmakers, members of the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN) and students from various institutions, also attended master classes on different topics on film making.

The films were screened in the regional languages with English subtitles giving social message as well as entertaining the audience.

Also Read | Odisha Police SI Admit Card 2025 Released at odishapolice.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

"The Nagaland Cinefest has played its part in bringing together films from our region for the Naga audiences to enjoy," said Yapangnaro, president of FAN.

On the first day, films like 'Eleison' (Have Mercy) by Raymond Colney of Mizoram, 'Chanchisoa' (Expectation) by Elvachisa Sangma of Meghalaya, and 'Paper Airplanes' by Moses Marks of Singapore were screened.

It also featured master classes on topics such as 'The Evolution of Film Editing: Cinema to Digital Age' by Moses Mark and 'Nagaland, New Horizons' by Bendang Walling.

The two-day event was organized by the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) for the first time in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) bringing together filmmakers from various parts of the northeast region.

Sharing a reflection of the CineFest, IPR joint director Asangla Imsong said it is not just about watching a film but about engaging with film crew and learning from their experiences.

She hoped that the upcoming young and enthusiastic film-makers in the state and students have lots to take away from the experience sharing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)