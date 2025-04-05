Lucknow, Apr 5 (PTI) A two-day reading of Ramcharitmanas began on Saturday in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, a statement by the government said.

'Akhand Paath', which refers to the continuous reading of the epic poem, began on Chaitra Navratri Ashtami and will end on Ram Navami observed on Sunday.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the devotees in the temples of all districts, with readings organised in all districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth, Balrampur for the 'Akhand Paath'.

On Sunday, the reading will also be held at noon at the Ram temple in Ayodhya with a 'surya tilak' of Ram Lalla, the statement said.

The chief minister recently said in a meeting that a large number of devotees should be expected at major 'devi' temples and 'shaktipeeths' such as Devipatan Temple in Balrampur, Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Saharanpur, Vindhyavasini Devi Dham in Mirzapur etc.

Adityanath also instructed that jute matting be arranged for devotees standing in the queues under the scorching sun, the statement said.

