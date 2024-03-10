Barabanki, Mar 10 (PTI) Two persons died when their motorcycle was hit by a dumper truck in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Gonda highway under the Ramnagar police station area on Saturday night.

Deshraj (21) and Chandresh (30), residents of Kandhai Pur, were seriously injured after the dumper truck hit their motorcycle near Katiyara village. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, said Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ratnesh Kumar Pandey.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the truck driver, the SHO said.

