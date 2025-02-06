Ballia (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A clash between two groups over a land dispute left two people dead and as many injured, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Khareed village.

Ramjit Yadav and his son Niranjan Yadav along with others allegedly barged into the house of the rival faction and attacked them while they were having dinner.

Four people were injured in the attack. Among them, Pankaj Yadav (24), who was critically wounded, was referred from Ballia district hospital to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi but succumbed to injuries on the way.

Another injured Anil Yadav (42), died during treatment in Mau. The other two injured are currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Security has been tightened in the village following the incident.

According to the police, the two groups had been locked in a long-standing land dispute, which is currently sub judice.

The court had also issued a stay order on the matter. A similar clash had occurred a month ago, leading to legal action against both sides and a chargesheet being filed in court.

