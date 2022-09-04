Chatra, Sep 4 (PTI) Two inter-district drug peddlers were arrested with over 2.5 kg of opium in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip off about the peddlers, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan formed a special team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to investigate and apprehend the culprits.

Also Read | India's Exports Remain Flat at USD 33 Billion in August 2022; Trade Deficit Widens to USD 28.68 Billion.

In course of checking vehicles, the team intercepted a car near Kullu more on Chatra-Hazaribag Road and seized 2.700 kg of opium and over Rs 4.37 lakh in cash from the two peddlers identified as Md Azad and Md Nasim, the SDPO said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Also Read | India Set To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy by 2029, Says SBI Report.

The seized contraband was estimated to worth around Rs 2.50 lakh in the market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)