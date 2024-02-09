New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Two entities including Bajaj Finance on Friday sold shares of Strides Pharma Science for Rs 81 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Bajaj Finance offloaded more than 8 lakh shares of Strides Pharma in two tranches and Shasun Leasing & Finance (promoter group entity of Strides Pharma) disposed of 3.35 lakh shares of the company.

Around 11.40 lakh shares were sold, which represent a 1.24 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 713 per piece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 81.30 crore.

Meanwhile, Amansa Holding acquired these shares at the same price.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science settled at Rs 698.80 apiece on the BSE, down 2.06 per cent from previous close.

