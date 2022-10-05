Indore, Oct 4 (PTI) Two families were engaged in a scuffle over organising a 'bhandara' or public feast to mark the conclusion of the Navratri festival at a temple near the Indore airport, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered at the Aerodrome police station after one of the families lodged a complaint.

"Vikram Raikwar (30) and his younger brother Shubham, both residents of Aradhna Nagar, were planning the feast on the temple premises. However, Balkishan Verma, Mohan Verma and Atul, all residents of nearby Amrakunj Colony, arrived at the spot and raised an objection," police officer Sanjay Shukla said.

As per the complaint lodged by Vikram Raikwar, all three accused were in an inebriated condition and attacked him and Atul.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

